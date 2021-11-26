Walk for a Claus spreads Christmas cheer, raises money for prostate cancer research

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard Paddock. A group of Santa Claus rides down the street during the 2019 Walk for a Claus event.

The Homewood Santa Claus Society is hosting its third annual Walk for a Claus event Sunday, Dec. 12, to raise awareness of prostate cancer. The society invites men 21 and older to dress up as Santa Claus or wear their favorite Christmas attire while enjoying drinks and a 1.5-mile parade.

Richard Paddock, organizer of Walk for a Claus, said the event was inspired by the annual Witches Ride hosted by women in Homewood. The men in the community thought it would be a good idea to have an event for men, Paddock said.

Walk for a Claus

WHERE: Grocery Brewpub, 2823 Central Ave., Homewood

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 12

COST: $75

“We’re a men’s organization trying to better the funds and the awareness for prostate cancer,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of guys in the group that have all been either personally affected by prostate cancer in one way shape or another or have had a family member be affected by it, so we just wanted to do something to bring awareness to it.”

The event starts at noon at Grocery Brewpub in Homewood, and the walk begins at 3 p.m. The “Santas” will travel by foot and motor vehicles such as golf carts, floats and ATVs while passing out candy and spreading Christmas cheer.

Brought to you by our sister paper: thehomewood star.com

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next