Mayor declares June as mental health awareness month

During the May 4 Chelsea City Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer declared May 2021 as “Mental Health Awareness Month” in the city of Chelsea.

Picklesimer read the proclamation which stated that mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well being and declared June a stigma-free awareness month and to increase the public’s understanding of the importance of mental health and to promote and identify and treatment for those who face mental health challenges.

Joan Elder was in attendance and is active in this effort and thanked the mayor and council for accepting this proclamation.

“NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is the largest grassroots organization working to better the lives of those that have mental health conditions and their families,” Elder said.

The council also approved two resolutions, one to authorize the purchase of Delta Software (which had a price increase after it was approved at the previous meeting) and another to support the 2021 Back to School Sales Tax Weekend July 16-18.

One annexation was approved for Eddleman Residential for a portion of their property located off Girl Scout Road consisting of 117.38 acres.

The power went off at City Hall due to thunderstorms in the area causing the meeting to end early.