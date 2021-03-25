Tornado plows through Shelby County

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson First responders and neighbors talk with the Hernandez family as they asses the damage to their home after a tornado ripped through a portion of the Eagle Point neighborhood in Shelby County on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Residents in Eagle Point, off of AL 119 survey damage and help their neighbors after a tornado ripped through a portion of the neighborhood in Shelby County on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media First responders and neighbors talk with the Hernandez family as they asses the damage to their home after a tornado ripped through a portion of the Eagle Point neighborhood in Shelby County on Thursday, March 25, 2021. A severe storm that included a tornado hit Shelby County on Thursday, destroying homes, downing power lines and dropping trees onto busy roads, including U.S. 280.

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 46 counties, including Shelby, that went into effect at 10 a.m. before the line of storms made it into Shelby County around 1 p.m.

The hardest hit areas impacted along the 280 corridor included Double Oak Mountain, Greystone, Eagle Point and Highland Lakes. Spots in Meadow Brook, Inverness and Lee Branch also were hit.

Shelby County Sheriff John Samaniego, in a written statement, said Shelby County suffered significant tornado damage.

"We can confirm local residential structures have been completely destroyed," Samaniego wrote. "Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical attention. We will then work with our partnering agencies to provide needed resources to our residents who are displaced. This search and outreach effort will continue throughout the night and into the early morning hours. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.”

Samaniego also said the sheriff’s office received multiple reports of damage in different areas of Shelby County, including trees and power lines down across roads. He encouraged people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary to allow public safety personnel time to clear these areas. A road near U.S. 280 and the Eagle Point subdivision in north Shelby County was blocked due to storm debris.

There was also damage along Shelby County 41, as seen in the photos below.

At 3 p.m., Alabama Power spokesman Anthony Cook said there were 14,000 customers without power in the Birmingham metro area due to the storm. By 4 p.m., the metro area number had been reduced to 7,700, with 16,800 outages statewide. As of 6 pm, 30,000 customers were out of power statewide and 16,500 in metro Birmingham.

Jim Westland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said that by mid-afternoon, the situation remained in flux with tornadoes still going on and more storms on the way.

“I know there’s significant damage in the Eagle Point area and along Alabama 119 back into Helena,” he said. “We are still monitoring ongoing storms, and it’s going to be a little while before we can start getting into details. We do have video and have seen damage, but haven’t done any official assessment yet. Probably won't get out until tomorrow.”

A family reunification location was established for residents of the Eagle Point subdivision in the parking lot of Baumhower's at 1001 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 112. Those looking for assistance in locating family members in that area can speak with law enforcement there.

Meanwhile, all entrances to the Eagle Point subdivision were closed to anyone who doesn't live there.

Eagle Point resident Lindsey Hollingsworth said she was focused on her children. “My instinct was to just take care of my children. Stuff can be replaced,” she said.

Her son, Tucker, who turns 12 on March 26, said that, as the storm came through, his mother “kneeled down and started hugging us and getting real close."

Greg Hernandez, a college student who was alone at his home in Eagle Point when the storm hit, said he looked outside at the houses across the yard but couldn’t even see them.

“It looked like a haze," he said. "I picked up my dog and ran into the bathroom downstairs. The whole house shook. It was a super loud roaring. When I walked out my basement, all the windows were gone. I’m just in disbelief even though I’m here looking at it.”

He said he still can’t believe what happened and that so much is gone. The bathroom in which they sought refuge was completely untouched. A sign above the door had the Bible verse, “Be still and know that I am God, Psalm 46:10.”

Several agencies were on site to assist, including the Vestavia Hills Fire Department, Cahaba Valley Fire Department, North Shelby Fire and Rescue, Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Hoover Police Department, Pelham Police Department, Alabama Power and AT&T.

For people looking for ways to help, Oak Mountain High School will serve as a collection and distribution center for basic needs Friday and Saturday. Items can be dropped off and organized from 8 a.m. until noon both days, and items can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m.

Items that will be accepted are bottled water, toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrush, shaving cream, razor, feminine products), blankets (good condition), nonperishable food items (peanut butter or cheese crackers, nuts, granola bars, canned goods, juices, jelly, dried fruit, trail mix, crackers, peanut butter, bread), and gift cards.