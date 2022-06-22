Wellborn, Spann win run off races in Shelby County

Here's the list of election results from the primary runoff on Tuesday, June 21.

In Shelby County, there were 24,196 total ballots cast out of 165,238 total registered voters for a voter turnout of 14.64%.

In the June 21 primary runoff election, Erin Bell Wellborn defeated Phillip Bahakel for Shelby County District Court Judge, Place 1. Wellborn had 61.41% of the votes compared to Bahakel's 38.59%

In the circuit court judge race, Jonathan Spann defeated Donna Beaulieu with a vote of 67.99% compared to 32.01%.

Statewide results