West Homewood Farmers Market back for 11th year

Baskets and bags of peaches from Witt Farms sit for sale at the West Homewood Farmers Market, which returns for the 2021 season starting June 1.

The West Homewood Farmers Market is back this summer in its 11th year.

Starting June 1, the market will be every Tuesday in June and July and the first Tuesday in August. Hours are 5-8 p.m.

The market website showed more than 50 vendors accepted for the 2021 season, including creators of handmade jewelry, gifts, local farm produce, baked goods and handcrafted items. This running list can be accessed online at westhomewood.com.

Kenyon Ross of West Homewood Co. said the market’s goal this year is to be more in line with its vision, which is to take care of Alabama farmers and producers.

“We wanted to have a good slew of everything (at the market), but I feel like we’ve fallen away from our mission,” he said. “One of the efforts we’re doing is to get back to our mission and to have a lot of farm and animal products there — food, generally speaking.”

Instead of seeing the same craft vendors every week, there will be a rotation of craft vendors as the event focuses more on food.

There is also typically a kids’ zone at the event, but Ross said this will be evaluated closer to the market’s start date depending on local guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The booths will be spread apart 10 feet, similar to last year’s market, and mask requirements will also depend on local masking guidelines.

Ross laughed and said the farmers market has a high “sitability” score. “We want people to feel like they can sit and stay a while at the market,” he said.

Learn more at westhomewood.com.

