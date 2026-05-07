What to know about Senate, House candidates on primary ballot

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As residents prepare to head to the polls, they can get a glimpse at the experience of the candidates in each district. Here’s a rundown of who is running for Alabama State Senate Districts 15 and 16, as well as Alabama House of Representatives Districts 45 and 48, during the Alabama primary elections on May 19.

Senate District 15

After teaching in public schools and working as a pharmacist, Scott Ortis founded Solutions Infusion Therapy in 2003. He also established Sid Strong Foundation to support pediatric cancer research following the death of his son, Sid.

Dan Roberts was elected to the Alabama State Senate District 15 in the 2018 general election. He currently chairs the contract review committee and the Shelby County local legislation committee. He previously founded a real estate sales and development firm.

Senate District 16

Nate Carlson is the co-founder and COO of Real and Rosemary and Caveat Coffee. He also serves as entrepreneur-in-residence at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and volunteers with the 1st & Ten Club of Alabama and the Saban Legacy Fund.

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner is currently serving his eighth term in the Senate for District 16, after serving in the House of Representatives from 1966 to 1983. He served as Senate Majority Leader from 2010 to 2014 and has the longest record of service of any legislator in the history of Alabama.

House District 45

John Dawson has been in the political arena for 15 years and says he’s running to inspire others. He previously ran for mayor of Leeds. He also has working relationships with the members of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce.

Serving her first term as state representative, Susan DuBose’s previous experience includes working in a bank and serving as president of the Republican Women of North Shelby County. She is also on the executive committee of the Shelby County Republican Party.

House District 48

Jim Carns took office in 2011 and has served as president pro tempore of the Jefferson County Commission and member of the Association of County Commissioners of Alabama.

Lloyd Peeples served as first assistant U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. He began his career in public service in 2003 as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

William Wentowski is co-owner of BTS Technologies and a past president of the Shades Valley Rotary Club. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.

Shelby County Sheriff

Ken Bailey retired from the Air Force in 2013 after 27 years and has since served as a deputy sheriff and currently a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. He has degrees in aviation operations and management, law enforcement, homeland security and public safety.

John Samaniego is running for re-election as sheriff. With more than 40 years of law enforcement experience, he worked in narcotics and later as assistant chief of police for the Tuscaloosa Police Department. He’s been with Shelby County since 2003.

Shelby County Schools Superintendent

In his 28th year in education, Joel Dixon serves as the assistant superintendent of human resources for Shelby County Schools. His experience also includes being a teacher, assistant principal, principal and human resources supervisor.

The current principal at Oak Mountain High School, Andrew Gunn, has 22 years of experience as an educator. In his 12th year as a principal, Gunn previously served as a middle school principal, teacher and coach.

Shelby County Schools District 3

Peg Hill has served on the Shelby County Schools Board of Education since 2002 and is running for her fifth term. Her career in education began as a teacher at Columbiana Middle School in 1970, and she has also served as an assistant principal to three schools and later principal.

Larry Haynes served as principal of Oak Mountain Middle School for 19 years until he retired in 2023. He previously worked as an assistant principal at Oak Mountain High School for three years and as a teacher at Montevallo High School for 15 years.