Wildflower walk highlights native blooms at Oak Mountain

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Oak Mountain State Park will host a “Wildflower Walkabout” on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the North Trailhead.

The guided walk will take participants along park trails to identify native wildflowers while learning about their importance to pollinators and local wildlife. The easy-paced program is designed for all ages and encourages attendees to observe and appreciate the natural landscape.

The program is free with paid entry into Oak Mountain State Park. Registration is available on the Oak Mountain State Park website.