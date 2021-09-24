Williams finishes aviation challenge

John Williams of Birmingham recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach II at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics™, Aviation Challenge and U.S. Cyber Camp. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.

This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, John and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, John and crew returned in time to graduate with honors.

Aviation Challenge opened in 1990 in Huntsville and uses fighter pilot training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.

– Submitted by Margie Phillips.