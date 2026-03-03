Winery Spring Shop Local Market set for March 7 at Cat-n-Bird

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery

Cat-n-Bird Winery will welcome shoppers to its Spring Shop Local Market on Saturday, March 7, from noon to 4 p.m.

The market will showcase a variety of locally crafted goods, including home décor, jewelry, artwork and specialty foods. Guests can browse vendor booths while enjoying live music from Jonathan Stephens from 1 to 4 p.m. Food will be available from The Lil Bougie Foodie from noon to 3 p.m.

Shopping hours are noon to 4 p.m., and the winery will remain open until 6 p.m.