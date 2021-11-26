Work underway on extensive Birmingham Green Refresh

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers. Work in progress on the Birmingham Green Refresh at the corner of 20th Street North and Fourth Avenue North, seen Nov. 3. The project should be completed in time for The World Games in July 2022.

In the early 1970s, the city of Birmingham, with support from the business community, completed an extensive redesign of 20th Street North.

The Birmingham Green project was seen as a way to help beautify and revitalize downtown, which faced stiff competition from suburban shopping malls. It included new sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and street furniture.

The 20th Street portion of the project was dedicated in September 1973, according to bhamwiki.com

Beginning in 2018, officials began studying ways to further improve 20th Street, especially after the city was awarded The World Games.

Construction began on the Birmingham Green Refresh on Oct. 11, and the project should be completed in time for The World Games, set for July 7-17, 2022, according to REV Birmingham, one of the project partners

The 20th Street North project stretches from Morris Avenue to Linn Park and includes expansion of the bike and flex lanes installed in 2020.

There will be new native and drought-resistant landscaping, similar to that in Railroad Park and Rotary Trail.

All businesses on 20th Street North plan to remain open throughout construction.

For more information about Birmingham Green Refresh, including construction phases and the history of Birmingham Green, go to revbirmingham.org.

Brought to you by our sister paper: ironcity.ink

