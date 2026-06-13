World War II portrait project highlights stories behind the Greatest Generation

× Expand Image courtesy of Mt Laurel Library

Mt Laurel Public Library will host "Portraits of Honor" on Thursday, June 18, from 7-8 p.m. in the Ann Price Activity Room.

The program will feature Birmingham photographer Jeff Rease, who will discuss a personal portrait project he launched in 2019 to document living World War II veterans and preserve their stories for future generations.

What began as a way to thank members of the Greatest Generation has grown into a passion project for Rease, who has traveled to meet and photograph veterans from across the country. As part of the effort, he provides each veteran and their family with digital images and large prints as a gift in recognition of their service.

During the presentation, Rease will share photographs and stories gathered through conversations with veterans whose wartime experiences often extend far beyond the well-known battles found in history books. His project highlights not only decorated heroes, but also the everyday Americans who served as soldiers, sailors, airmen, mechanics, nurses, pilots, radio operators and support personnel during World War II.

Rease says hearing those stories firsthand has become one of the most meaningful aspects of the project. Through the portraits and personal accounts, he hopes to help others better understand the sacrifices made by the more than 16 million Americans who served during the war.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Mt Laurel Library, the event is free, but registration is required.

For more information or to register, visit northshelby.librarycalendar.com/event/mt-laurel-portraits-honor-19312.