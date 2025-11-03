XTERRA Appalachian Trail Fest returns Nov. 7-8 at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Photo courtesy of Xterra Trail Fest XTERRA Trail Fest returns Nov. 7-8 to Oak Mountain with championship races, a family hike, and Appalachian music and crafts. Park entry is required.

Trail runners and outdoor enthusiasts will gather at Oak Mountain State Park Nov. 7-8 for the XTERRA Appalachian Trail Fest — a weekend of racing, hiking, and Appalachian-themed celebration.

The festival features two trail races: a 35K and an 18K, both serving as official XTERRA World Championship qualifiers. The event also includes a 5K family hike, scavenger hunt, artisan demonstrations, bluegrass music and a festival after party.

Check-in begins Friday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. in Helena’s Old Town district, followed by a welcome social at 5 p.m. Races start Saturday morning, Nov. 8, with festival events running throughout the day. Admission to the park is $5 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.

Participants must register in advance. For course details or event info, visit xterraplanet.com.