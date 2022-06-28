Young Life brings on new director, grows presence

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jake Ankenbrandt, the new director for South Birmingham Young Life, at Veterans Park on June 6. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jake Ankenbrandt. Students with South Birmingham Young Life take part in a 2022 camp in Carolina Point, North Carolina, during the week of June 6. Prev Next

A Christian organization that reaches thousands of students in the Birmingham area recently welcomed a new director.

The Birmingham South branch of Young Life that includes Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Hoover and Briarwood high schools is now under the leadership of Hoover native Jake Akenbrandt.

Formed in 1941 by Texas minister Jim Rayburn, Young Life has made an effort to provide a second home to high schoolers where they can participate in fun activities, be mentored and connect to God. Although the original version of Young Life did not include a “tacky prom,” Ice Cream Olympics or costume contests as it does today, the values have remained the same.

Over the years, Young Life has expanded across America and internationally. With locations in more than 100 countries, the program takes a small-town approach through branches, which are broken up by high schools. This allows volunteer leaders to connect with students individually and form lasting friendships.

As the committee chairman of the Birmingham branch of Young Life, Troy Howard knows the value of forming relationships with the students.

“Young Life is there for everybody,” Howard said. “What the staff does is they spend their time on campus just being there, hanging out in the lunchroom, going to practices, going to football games, going to their events,” Howard said.

Young Life students gather weekly for club nights that include group games, singing, dancing and Bible study. The program also caters to teenagers with intellectual and developmental disabilities, ages 14-21, through their Capernaum program, which provides a way for them to socialize and integrate themselves into the community. Many of them ‘buddy’ with a high school student or adult volunteer and participate in the activities together.

John Beatty has been a part of Young Life since he was 16 and served eight years as director for the Birmingham South branch. He has seen first-hand the impact the program has on students.

“Our mission is to introduce adolescents to Jesus and help them grow in their faith,” Beatty said. “A lot of the ways we do that is by showing up, sort of this ministry of presence. We care very much about creating a space where kids can be kids, where they know that they belong and are loved and cared for."

After his eight years of service, Beatty is ready to pass on the torch as he pursues other opportunities.

“Some of my favorite memories were in the simple mundaneness of showing up and building friendships with volunteer leaders and high school kids,” Beatty said.

Akenbrandt, a Hoover High School graduate whose parents serve on the Birmingham Young Life staff, sees the position as a homecoming to Birmingham.

“I grew up around Young Life; it’s been a part of my life the whole time that I've been alive really,” Akenbrandt said. “I went to Wyld Life in middle school and met the Lord through Young Life while I was in high school."

Although Akenbrandt grew up in the Young Life ministry, it wasn’t until high school he realized he wanted to become more involved. Since then, he has served at Young Life summer camps and as Young Life director in Columbus and Thomasville, Georgia.

Some of Jake's goals for Young Life are expanding into more schools, training more volunteer leaders and implementing Wyld Life, the middle school version of Young Life, in this area.

For more information on Young Life, visit birminghamsouth.younglife.org.