October edition preview: New mayors, new restaurant and Halloween

October is a month of transition for our communities, and this issue looks ahead at what’s next.

We examine the new leadership teams in Hoover and Chelsea as mayors and councils prepare to take office following the August municipal elections. Jon Anderson looks at the big shakeup in Hoover with Police Chief Nick Derzis preparing to ascend to the mayor’s office. In Chelsea, Malia Riggs brings us a wide-ranging Q&A with Mayor-elect Cody Sumners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is buzzing over the Valley Post, a new development poised to become a destination for dining and community gathering. Riggs takes a look at what diners can expect when the new facility opens soon.

Jordyn Davis takes a look at all the Halloween activities in store for the corridor. From pumpkins, to hayrides to haunted houses, she’ll get you ready for all the spooky fun.

It’s all part of the story of growth and change along the 280 corridor — and you’ll find it in this month’s edition.