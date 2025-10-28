280 corridor events for November

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cat-n-Bird Winery.. Cat-n-Bird Winery’s quarterly Local Vendor Market showcases local artisans and small businesses in an open-air shopping experience outside the winery pavilion. The next market is Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at 11661 Old Highway 280.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Where: Veterans Park, Hoover

When: Sunday, Nov. 2, registration at 1 p.m., walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

Details: Join the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Alabama Chapter for the 17th Annual Central Alabama Out of the Darkness Walk. This community event is open to all, especially those affected by suicide and those who support them. Help raise awareness and vital funds to support suicide prevention efforts and remind others they are not alone. To register, visit afsp.org/centralal.

Appalachian Festival

Where: South Trailhead, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 9 a.m.

Details: Celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Appalachian region at the first-ever Appalachian Festival at Oak Mountain State Park. Enjoy artisan demonstrations, a makers market, environmental programming, food trucks, and live bluegrass and Appalachian music. The event coincides with the XTERRA Appalachian Trail Festival, featuring 15K and 35K trail races plus a family-friendly hike option. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for children 12 and under, and $2 for seniors 62 and over. For details, contact anna.jones@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-620-2520.

Bham Slam Climbing Competition

Where: High Point Climbing and Fitness, 4766 Hwy 280

When: Saturday, Nov. 8

Details: Test your skills or cheer on local climbers at the Southern Grit/Bham Slam Climbing Competition. Hosted by High Point Climbing and Fitness, this event promises a high-energy day for climbing enthusiasts and spectators alike. Cost is $30 for community categories and $45 for open categories. Spectator passes available for $5. Register online or at the front desk.

Holler Haunts & Hidden Creatures: Lore & Legends of the Appalachians

Where: Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, Oak Mountain State Park

When: Saturday, Nov. 15, 5 p.m.

Details: Explore the shadowy folklore of the Appalachian Mountains in this immersive program on legendary cryptids like the Wampus Cat and Mothman. Dive into eerie tales, cultural origins, and the science behind Appalachia’s most mysterious creatures. Ideal for fans of folklore, mystery and regional history. Free with park admission or for overnight guests. For more information, email lauren.muncher@dcnr.alabama.gov or call 205-835-2009.

Local Vendor Market at the Winery

Where: Cat-n-Bird Winery, 11661 Old Hwy 280

When: Saturday, Nov. 22, noon-4 p.m.

Details: Cat-n-Bird Winery’s quarterly Local Vendor Market showcases local artisans and small businesses in an open-air shopping experience outside the winery pavilion. Guests can browse unique, handcrafted items while enjoying wine from noon to 6 p.m., with the vendor market open from noon to 4 p.m. Free to attend. For vendor inquiries, email info@cat-n-bird.com or visit cat-n-bird.com.

Christmas Tree Farm

Where: Old Baker Farm, 1041 Farmingdale Road, Harpersville

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Details: Bring the family to Old Baker Farm to find and cut the perfect Christmas tree. Enjoy hot apple cider, candy canes and a hayride as you explore the farm's selection of Virginia pines, Leyland cypress, Carolina and Arizona Sapphire cypress, red cedars and Fraser firs. Tree prices start at $30 and vary by size and type. Tree stands available for purchase. Visit oldbakerfarm.com for more details.

MT LAUREL LIBRARY EVENTS

ADULTS

Mondays: Mahjong, 3-6 p.m. (except second Mondays at 4 p.m.; no registration required)

Nov. 10, 2-4 p.m.: Knitting Group — hosted by Jamie Skripnik (no registration required)

CHILDREN

Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Crafty Saturday — drop in to make a craft or take one to-go (all ages with parent help; supplies limited)

NORTH SHELBY LIBRARY EVENTS - NOVEMBER 2025

ADULTS

Nov. 10, 6-7 p.m.: Novel Horizons Book Club

Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m.-noon: Watercolor with Gayle Jones ($15 fee)

Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m.: Language Club (registration required)

TWEENS & TEENS

Nov. 3, 5-7 p.m.: Teen Dungeons and Dragons

Nov. 6, 5-6:30 a.m.: Family Chess Night (priority for ages 12-18)

Nov. 7, 4-5 p.m.: Teen Manga Club

Nov. 14, 10-11:30 a.m.: Teens and their Future: Meet Jeff State (registration required)

Nov. 17, 4-5 p.m.: Teen Dungeons and Dragons

Nov. 24, 12-4 p.m.: Tote Bag Decorating (registration required)

CHILDREN

Nov. 1, 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime with Miss Kat (ages 5 and under with caregiver)

Nov. 4, 10:30-11 a.m.: Ukulele Storytime with Miss Emily (ages 19-36 months with caregiver)

Nov. 4, 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Tech Tuesday (all ages)

Nov. 8, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: La Hora del Cuento - Bilingual storytime (all ages)

Nov. 13, 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Club LEGO (children with accompanying adult)

Nov. 18, 10:30-11 a.m.: Ukulele Storytime with Miss Emily (ages 19-36 months with caregiver)

Nov. 19, 10:30-11 a.m.: Storytime with Miss Kat (ages 0-5 with caregiver)

Nov. 24, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: November Holiday Hangout (all ages)

Note: All children's programs require caregiver participation. Registration required where noted. Additional events may be added.