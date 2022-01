Snow falls along 280 corridor

After a weekend of storms, highs in the 80's and gusty winds, a cold front moved into the area on Sunday night bringing with it rain and a light dusting of snow. Here are some photos submitted by 280 Living readers we wanted to share.

× 1 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 2 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 3 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 4 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 5 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 6 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 7 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 8 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 9 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 10 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 11 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 12 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 13 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 14 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 15 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 16 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 17 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 18 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 19 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 20 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 21 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers × 22 of 22 Expand 280 Living readers Prev Next