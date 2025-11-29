280 Living Best of 2025: 5 people who moved the needle

× Expand Staff photo Mayor Nick Derzis is sworn in.

Leadership, growth and grit — in a year defined by civic transitions and community bets, these five names stood out. Whether winning elections, breaking ground or leading teams, each played a pivotal role in how the 280 corridor evolved, invested or rallied in 2025.

Nick Derzis (Hoover’s new mayor): Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis unseated Mayor Frank Brocato, 56% to 44% (9,172-7,322). His election-night line — “What a night! The people of Hoover have spoken. We wanted change, baby, and we got it!” — set the tone for a transition built around transparency, retail revitalization and stormwater fixes. He’s promised town halls, a forensic audit (“I’m not going to take over a city this size… until we can account for all the money”), and a fresh push with owners at Patton Creek and the Galleria. A 33-member transition team is already working across sectors from public safety to economic growth.

Cody Sumners (Chelsea’s new mayor): Chelsea voters elected Cody Sumners mayor (1,403-411). He’s been blunt about professionalizing City Hall — job descriptions, evaluations, a pay scale — basics he says the fast-growing city needs. He calls public safety “the number one responsibility of any government,” touts a fully funded fire department and defends the city’s contract model for law enforcement as “great… especially for Chelsea.”

Josh & Moiz Fouladbakhsh (Chelsea Plaza developers): Longtime local builders Josh and Moiz formed Bash & Co. to deliver Chelsea Plaza — a $75 million, 14-acre, mixed-use town-center play. The city approved a performance-based incentive (3 cents of the city’s 5-cent sales tax from on-site sales, capped at $20 million). Josh’s promise: “This is not just your typical strip mall… We’re not going to build a strip center no one’s excited about.”

Nick Pihakis (Pihakis Restaurant Group CEO): Pihakis Restaurant Group puts four flags at Valley Post — Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy — and aims to establish the site as a culinary center and community hub.

Brock Bradley (Spain Park High School football player): The Clemson-bound quarterback backed up words with wins, steering Spain Park’s first unbeaten regular season in 2024 and returning to lead a retooled offense in ’25. No quarterback has ever won more games at SPHS. Coach Tim Vakakes: “The main constant, the common denominator, is Brock… He’s going to keep us in it and give us a chance every week.”