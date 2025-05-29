30 girls introduced as new Hoover Belles for 2025

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Thirty new members of the Hoover Belles were presented at the Riverchase Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Sunday, May 4, 2025. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Sara Ramsey, Avery Barker and Georgie McCarty. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Lydia Bonner, Scarlett Worley and Layla Delgado. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Pippa Gaiser, Ella Grace Lawrence and Claire Michael Davis. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Madison Morris, Ashley Lolley and Baylis White. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Mary Lib Austin, Callie Wallace, Chloe Stuart, Kylie Stephens and Audrey Lazenby. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Bryce Cheatham, Caitlyn Dixon, Evelyn Brown, Ila Kate Kolb and Meghan Jordan. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Lameesa Amin, Olivia Tanner and Alyssa Cole × 9 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Shelby Snuggs, Franscesca Indovina, Anna Ellis Harper and Hadley Lamon. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo courtesy of the Hoover Bel Girls presented as new members of the Hoover Belles on May 4, 2025, included, from left, Hadley Lamon, Anna Louise Fisher and Mary Lib Austin × 11 of 11 Expand Prev Next

The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 42nd annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Riverchase Country Club earlier this month.

Thirty girls finishing their sophomore year in high school were selected. Each member of the new class of Belles has committed to serve two years, volunteering at least 40 community service hours at civic and charity events including city events, local summer camps and church and local nonprofit volunteer work.

Belles must be Hoover residents, deemed to have exemplary character, have a pleasant personality, be continuously enrolled in school, enjoy serving the city and local charities, and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5 for her full term as a Hoover Belle.

A Belle also must conduct herself in a manner that will be bring honor to the program and must sign a pledge vowing not to use drugs, alcohol, tobacco or nicotine during her tenure as a Belle.

Former Hoover Belle Haley Bagwell Scallions served as mistress of ceremonies for the presentation ceremony on May 4, announcing each Belle and her presenter. Mayor Frank

Brocato congratulated the young women on their selection as a Hoover Belle and welcomed family and friends.

More than 200 guests attended the event, with music provided by Tri City Jazz.

Barbara Henry and Shelley Shaw, two members of the Hoover Belle Committee that oversees the Belles and their activities, served as co-chairwomen for the presentation ceremony. Additional members of the Hoover Belle Committee include President Melinda King, Jennie Alley, Donna Bagwell, Jennifer Cotney, Jaime Guess, Cathy Head, Beth Lyda and Kay Witt.