32 people chosen for Leadership Hoover Class of 2025

Members of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2025 include: top row from left: Tomas Fox, Danielle Crowder, Carita Venable, Ashley Waid; middle row from left: Sergio Castillo, Tony Halsey, Jennifer Thomas, John Jett; bottom row from left: Subba Balagee, Shannon Allison, Alan West and Miguel Vilchez.

The Leadership Hoover organization on Monday announced the 32 members of its Class of 2025, including people from the fields of education, engineering, banking, insurance, utilities, real etate, government, religion and more.

The 32 class members are:

Shannon Allison, next generation pastor, The Worship Center Christian Church; Subba Balagee, senior application engineer, Children's of Alabama; Melissa Boothe Hyche, concerns program manager, Alabama Power Co.

Rachel Carney, co-owner, Eugene's Hot Chicken; Sergio Castillo, senior vice president for consumer strategic execution, Regions Bank; Ryan Cavender, recreation manager, Hoover Parks and Recreation Department

Danielle Crowder, director of energy services, Alabama Power Co.; Daniel Diaz, manager for data acquisition and operatonal technology cybersecurity, Southern Co.; Tomas Fox, executive director, Hoover Soccer Club

Cory Guillory, senior vice president for commercial banking, Regions Bank; Tony Halsey, associate director for strategic projects, Viva Health; Ann Marie Harvey, executive director, Hoover City Schools Foundation

Dana Henson, senior center manager, city of Hoover; Caroline Hollingsworth, partner, Heninger Garrison Davis; Mankinta Holloway, court coordinator and deputy director, city of Birmingham

Brice Jackson, owner, Birmingham Wellness Massage; Autumm Jeter, assistant superintendent, Alabama Department of Education; John Jett, civil site division manager, InSite Engineering

Chris Robbins, chief learning officer, Hoover City Schools; Anne Rygiel, executive director for Mid-Alabama, American Red Cross; Erin Sapp, project manager, United States Steel Corp.

Jennifer Scott, senior vice president, Regions Bank; Jennifer Thomas, anti-human trafficking assistant chairwoman, Junior League of Birmingham; Tracy True Dismukes, Realtor, ARC Realty Hoover office

Carita Venable, senior leadership coach, Southern Regional Education Board; Miguel Vilchez, CEO, Inti Translations; Ashley Waid, operation manager, Caprine Engineering

Josh Wall, lieutenant, Hoover Police Department; Alan West, principal software engineer, Sourcewell; Deidre Williams, director of utilization management administration and network development, NaphCare

Val Williams, senior business analyst, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama; Bertram Young, deputy director of community services, Jefferson County

Leadership Hoover is a nonprofit that was formed in 2017 as a way to bring leaders and prospective leaders together to learn about various aspects of the city and to work together to come up with ways to improve life in the community.

This year’s group plans to have its opening team-building retreat on Sept. 9-10 and then get together at least once a month to learn about various facets of the community, addressing issues such as public safety, unity and diversity, small businesses, government, education, economic development and qualify of life issues. A graduation ceremony is planned for May 13.