A Dynamic Duo

Chase Waters and his mother, Jennifer McCombs Thompson, have a special bond.

Waters was born with a rare kidney disorder, and Thompson donated a kidney to her son during his freshman year at Hoover High School. Thirteen years later, the dynamic duo are healthy and active, and ready to compete in the 2024 Transplant Games of America this July in Birmingham.

While in utero, Waters developed hydronephrosis, a condition in which the kidneys are unable to rid the body of urine. At birth, one of his kidneys was no longer functioning and the other was only partially functioning. Waters and Thompson knew throughout his childhood that a kidney transplant was in his future.

“Growing up, they always knew that I had kidney problems and they always knew that I would, one day, need to have a transplant,” Waters said. “But I was able to live off of one kidney working anywhere between 20 and 30%.”

Despite the prognosis, Thompson said she was able to give her son as normal a childhood as possible, but he did have a strict regimen of medications and treatments. He even earned a spot on the freshman baseball team at Hoover High School before the transplant became necessary at age 15.

“He just wanted to be a normal kid, and for the most part he was,” Thompson said. “He took a lot of medications every day and they had to be taken at exactly the same time for effectiveness, and he had growth hormone shots to stimulate his growth. So that was really difficult.”

Now 28, Waters is in excellent shape. He currently works at Oak Leaf Lawn and Landscapes, based in Hoover, and he previously spent time working as a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service and as a park ranger at Lovers Key State Park in Florida.

Now that the Transplant Games are coming to Birmingham, Waters has signed up for a laundry list of competitions, including the 5K and 20K cycling events, the 4x100 relay and the high jump. He hopes he and the other competitors can be an encouragement to fellow organ transplant patients, as well as a challenge to other athletes.

“We can hang,” Waters said. “As long as you take care of yourself, you can compete with anybody.

“I’ve never really had the chance to compete before because they [the Transplant Games] have always been in really far away cities like Chicago or Salt Lake City,” he added. “Having them in Birmingham is a statement for the city. I feel like I can’t not compete because it’s in my hometown.”

As a donor, Thompson is also competing in several cycling events. She said her son’s tenacity and bravery as a child were always a constant source of inspiration. Almost 30 years later, she is still in awe of her son’s abilities.

“I’ve never seen a more determined kid when it comes to putting your all into something physically,” Thompson said. “That is a gift that he has, and it still resonates with him. It’s still there.”

The 2024 Transplant Games of America will be held July 5-10 at venues throughout the Birmingham-Hoover area. The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex will be the primary site for the games, but the Hoover Met will host tennis matches and other area venues include Barber Motorsports Museum, Vestavia Bowl, the

Birmingham Crossplex, Railroad Park and Highland Park.

To learn more about the Transplant Games, visit transplantgamesofamerica.org.