A new crown and a joyful calling: Chelsea grad Mims begins reign as Miss Hoover

In the world of Alabama pageantry, the Miss Hoover crown has become a stepping stone to greatness on the Miss Alabama and Miss America stage. The last two titleholders each went on to claim the Miss Alabama crown, setting a powerful precedent for those who follow.

Now, Ali Mims, a recent Chelsea High School graduate, steps into that legacy as the newly crowned Miss Hoover, embracing both the weight of expectation and the excitement of opportunity.

“This is something that I've wanted to do since I was two years old. My mom competed in Miss Alabama and growing up my sister and I would always go with her to Samford University and we would watch her compete. I think that's really what struck a passion within me and that's what lit the fire within me to want to compete and perform,” Mims said.

Mims is an incoming freshman at Samford University and the first woman within the Miss Alabama Teen Organization to receive a full scholarship, Mims confirmed. Mims previously held the title of Miss Alabama’s Teen 2024 and was first runner-up to Miss America’s Teen 2025.

The Miss Hoover crown has earned a reputation for producing standout titleholders, with Emma Terry and Abbi Stockard both going on to win Miss Alabama in back-to-back years and Stockard winning Miss America last year. Their success has elevated the local title into one of the most closely watched in the state.

“I believe Ali has all the qualities that would make her an amazing titleholder on every level of the Miss America Organization,” Miss Hoover Organization director Julie Bentley said. “She proved that by placing first alt in the 2025 Miss America’s Teen competition. The beauty of her being Miss Hoover is that she gets to serve in that capacity for almost a whole year before she competes in Miss Alabama. So we get to enjoy her in Hoover for a full year’s reign.”

Mims has stepped into the role of Miss Hoover with a clear sense of purpose and a strong foundation shaped by her long-standing involvement with the Miss America organization. Known for her incredible singing, kind heart and mission to expand her nonprofit, Joyful Noise, she brings a distinct energy and joy to the crown.

“It sounds so cliche, but I really believe that it was so God-given that my middle name is Joy because that's literally who I am. Every time I come in contact with someone, I want them to walk away feeling the overwhelming abundance of joy. I want them to walk away saying, wow, that girl genuinely is so fulfilled with what she's doing in this world, and that girl genuinely is filled with so much joy and purpose. And so that's always been my goal,” Mims said of her previous titleholder experiences.

Mims’ platform, Joyful Noise, has raised more than $160,000 through global sales of coloring books, ornaments and music boxes, bringing music and joy to classrooms around the world. Spreading joy where it matters most, in education.

It’s full steam ahead for Mims as she prepares for the Miss Alabama stage while beginning her first year of college, focusing on her singing talent, fitness and other areas of competition. Mims also plans to host her biggest Joyful Noise fundraiser yet in 2026, connecting with local organizations and sharing her message throughout the region.

With strong support from the Miss Hoover Organization and the local community, Mims is stepping forward with confidence and determination. She honors the legacy of those who came before her while bringing her own voice and vision to the crown.

As Mims embraces this new journey, she carries her message of joy, her dedication to service, and her dreams for the future, all while looking ahead to the Miss Alabama stage.

“Ali is a beautiful young lady and is extremely talented,” Bentley said. “She is so well rounded and truly has a heart for serving others through her Joyful Noise Foundation. She just does everything with intensity and love.”