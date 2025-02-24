Alabama Writers' Forum hosting Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids

× Expand Courtesy of Alabama Writers' Forum The Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids is a poetry writing contest open to elementary-age children in kindergarten through fifth grade in Alabama.

The Alabama Writers’ Forum is hosting the Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids, a poetry writing contest open to elementary-age children in kindergarten through fifth grade in Alabama.

Teachers and librarians are invited to use the contest as a fun writing project to introduce their students to the joys of writing and reading poetry and to submit their students’ poems to the contest.

Poems will be judged in three categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-5. Writers of selected poems will be invited to read their work at the Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids! at the Homewood Public Library on May 17 at 2 p.m.

Winners will also receive an award from the AWF, publication in First Draft magazine, and a signed copy of The Father Goose Treasury of Poetry.

Students can write poems about any subject, including family, friends, school, pets, sports, nature, holidays or anything that inspires them. To get started, see the “How to Write a Poem” at FatherGoose.com.

Submission Details

Teachers and Parents: submit student poems by March 28. Only one poem per student/child is permitted.

You may submit your entries online or by mailing them to:

Alabama Writers’ Forum

P. O. Box 4777

Montgomery, AL 36103-4777

If mailing, please include the following information, if applicable, for each poem.

Poem Title

The Poem

Student Name

Grade

School Name

Teacher Name

Teacher Email

For more information, contact the Alabama Writers’ Forum at poetrycontest@writersforum.org

Visit writersforum.org/fathergoosepoetrycontest to submit an entry.