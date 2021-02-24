Amanda Creel named CEO for Birmingham Association of Realtors and Greater Alabama MLS

× Expand Photo courtesy of Stephanie Marthens. The Birmingham Association of REALTORS and Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service named Amanda Creel as their new CEO.

The Birmingham Association of REALTORS (BAR) and Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service (GALMLS) announced Amanda Creel will join their team as CEO following a nationwide search. Creel was slated to start in her new role on Jan. 19.

“We were pleased with the number and quality of candidates applying for the CEO position from all over the country,” said Brian Sparks, Chair, chair of the CEO search committee. “I think this speaks to the opportunity and future of the Birmingham Association of REALTORS. We are delighted to welcome Amanda Creel aboard as the new CEO, and her knowledge, energy and servant’s heart stood out through the entire selection process. We are very excited about the future for BAR and GALMLS under Amanda’s leadership and passion.”

For the last four years, Creel has served as the CEO of the Prescott Area Association of REALTORS and its MLS in Prescott, Arizona.

“I can’t wait to partner with both volunteer leadership and the staff team at BAR and GALMLS and provide the unparalleled service our members and subscribers deserve,” Creel said.

Additionally, Creel successfully developed innovative ways to monitor member satisfaction and created an orientation program that led to higher member engagement and increased awareness of the Association’s and MLS’s offerings.

“We are thrilled that Amanda is joining our team at BAR and GALMLS,” said Kelli Gunnells, incoming 2021 BAR president. “Birmingham has been recognized for excellence on the state and national levels, which brings opportunities to our membership. Amanda’s industry knowledge, breadth of experience and enthusiasm for involvement in these opportunity discussions locally, within the state and nationally, is a perfect fit for our association.”

An active member in both the Arizona Association of REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS (NAR), Creel has served in numerous capacities in both organizations. She most recently served as the 2020 NAR Local Leadership Idea Exchange Medium Board Forum Chair and as the Association Executive representative on the Arizona REALTORS 2020 Executive Committee.

Creel is an Alabama native who received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from Auburn University. She is married to Justin Creel and is the proud mother of two boys, Avery, 16, and Sawyer, 13.

Submitted by Stephanie Marthens.