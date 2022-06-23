American Village to host Independence Day Celebration

× Expand JEREMY RAINES

The American Village is getting ready for a huge Independence Day Celebration in Montevallo on Monday, July 4th. Gates open at 11 a.m. and activities continue through evening fireworks.

There will be more than 40 patriotic activities throughout the day – music and dance, games, encounters with patriots of the past - including George and Martha Washington, John and Abigail Adams, Alexander and Eliza Hamilton, Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, and Samuel Adams - the battle at Concord Bridge, and fireworks.

Hands-on activities for children include cornhole toss, hula hoops, Jenga, sidewalk chalk art, and a farm animal petting area. This year we are also including an American artisan area with hand-made products for sale.

Food trucks will be onsite including: Chubbfather’s, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Hey Bebe, Frios Pops, Sunshine Lemonade, Big Boy BBQ, Boho Tea Bar and more!

Admission is $5. Veterans, active military and children four and under are free. For more information, visit americanvillage.org, or facebook.com/independence250.

--Submitted by Melanie Poole, Communications Officer at American Village Citizenship Trust