Asbury UMC's trunk or treat set for Oct. 23

Asbury United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

The community celebration will feature free candy and popcorn, carnival rides, a cake walk, plus games for the whole family. Additionally, kids with sensory challenges who may need a calmer atmosphere are invited trick or treat exclusively from 3:30-4 p.m.

Attendees are also invited to order food from one of five food trucks at the event: Eugene’s Hot Chicken, Slice Pizza, Taqueria La Chilanguita, GG’s Food Truck, and Boho Tea Company.

Halloween enthusiasts are also invited to build a family-friendly trunk for the opportunity to win one of three great prizes! First place winners get two Iron Bowl tickets; second place receives a $200 Top Golf gift card, and third place gets $50 in Chick-Fil-A gift cards.

Asbury UMC is located at 6690 Cahaba Valley Road. For more information about the event visit asburybham.org.