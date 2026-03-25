Get to know: Author, business consultant Bruce McLeod

Q: Tell us a little about yourself.

A: I live in the Greystone area. I majored in music as a trombone performance major. My professional career has been entirely in the business world. I spent 13 years at McLeod Software, my family’s business. Today, my focus is on building Company Connections (company-connections.com), a consulting business I launched late last year to help companies navigate the challenges of today’s corporate environment addressing employee health. I’m also the author of “The Healthy Company Framework,” a book released in December 2025.

Q: What led you to write a book? Where can people find it?

A: It became clear to me that both business leaders and individual employees needed a practical methodology for building healthier organizations. In my previous career, I was part of a local company’s rapid growth, which gave me firsthand experience with both the successes and the challenges that come with scaling quickly. The book is available on Amazon. I couldn’t have done any of this without the support of my wife, Emily. We’ve been together since 2017, and marrying her is easily the best decision I’ve ever made.

Q: What’s something people might not know about you?

A: I’m really into anime, manga, sci-fi, fantasy and all things nerdy. Some of my closest friendships came from attending conventions like Dragon Con in Atlanta and Kami-Con here in Birmingham.

Q: What’s something simple in your daily life that brings you joy?

A: Birds. We have several feeders in our backyard, and I love watching the different species, learning their behaviors and recognizing them by their calls. Over the past seven years, more than 40 different birds have visited our yard, with about a dozen showing up daily.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about living in the 280 corridor area?

A: I like how convenient everything is. Whether you’re looking for good food or something hard to find, you usually don’t have to go far to get what you need.