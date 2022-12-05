AWC hosting holiday events

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Alabama Wildlife Center

The Alabama Wildlife Center will host two upcoming holiday events at their building located at 100 Terrace Drive in Oak Mountain State Park.

Photos with Santa from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Wes Frazer will be taking photos that will feature Santa and a glove-trained raptor. Snacks will be provided, and gifts for our bird patients are encouraged!

The holiday wish list for the center includes: dish detergent, laundry detergent, bleach, Lysol, toilet paper, paper towels, newspaper, paper grocery bags, moving boxes and gift cards to Lowes, Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and Rodent Pro

The AWC's annual Community Craft and Bake Sale will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Donations of craft items, artwork, baked goods, candies, and various other items are needed and appreciated.

All items should be labeled and priced, and baked goods must be individually wrapped prior to delivery. All items should be delivered to AWC no later than Friday, Dec. 16 or you make bring them to the center by 8:30 on Saturday, Dec. 17th.

Volunteer help is also needed before, during and after the event.

For questions, you may call or text Chris Sykes at 205-613-7979 or email csykes@alabamawildlifecenter.org. For more information, visit alabamawildlifecenter.org.

--Submitted by the Alabama Wildlife Center