Back When: ChelseaFest & Big KaBoom

Back when Chelsea was a growing city just past its first decade of incorporation, a neighborhood fireworks display sparked what would become a cherished community tradition.

The very first “Big KaBoom” lit up the sky in 2015, in the park area of the Chelsea Park subdivision. Fireworks were launched from a ridge near the city’s water tower, with families gathered between Ashworth Drive and Parkmont Way. It was a humble start, but the response was enthusiastic — Chelsea wanted more.

By 2017, city leaders expanded the event into what is now known as ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom. Originally called Chelsea CityFest, it moved to a larger field behind Chelsea Corners Way, along County Road 47, creating room for thousands to enjoy live music, food trucks, craft vendors, a children’s parade and activities for all ages. With the support of city staff and community volunteers — including planner Gerri Roberts, Council Member Casey Morris and Council Member Tiffany Bittner — the festival quickly became a highlight of the summer calendar.

Wayne Morris, the city’s public information officer, says the city’s fireworks show actually dates back to 2007, “but very few people would remember that year,” he said. “We were just getting started, and we tried to get the word out as best we could.”

For several years, he said, the event was always held on July 3 in order for people to still enjoy other celebrations on July 4. But the 2017 reorganization changed that as Chelsea’s celebration is now held on the Saturday before Independence Day. KOOL 96.9 FM (WXLY-LP) provides a synchronized soundtrack for the fireworks, now launched by Pyro Shows of Alabama behind the Chelsea Fire Station.

The tradition continues to grow — a symbol of how one spark became a citywide celebration.