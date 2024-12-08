Back When: Principal of Berry Middle School Melissa Hadder

× Expand Photo courtesy of Melissa Hadder. Melissa Hadder, principal of Berry Middle School in Hoover, poses in her college sorority photo at Troy State University.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: The attached photo is my sorority composite photo from college, circa 1991. I was an ADPi (Alpha Delta Pi) at Troy State University back then, majoring in K-12 music education.

Q: What was going on in your life then?

A: In 1991, I was super excited to be preparing for a career teaching K-12 music and band. I was active in my sorority, the Troy State Band Program, and enjoying living in Alabama.

Q: If you could go back in time to that day, what would you tell your younger self?

A: I would tell my younger self that sharing content with students would be fun and a joy, but that my actual passion would become impacting students as people. I would tell my younger self not to worry so much about small details and striving for perfection in life. I would tell myself to slow down, not live in such a rush all of the time, enjoy each moment and stay fully engaged.

Q: What might people be surprised to learn about your younger self?

A: I was very introverted when I was younger. I was often reserved and slow to share my opinion or assert myself in large group settings. I could never have imagined that I would one day lead a school in a community as amazing as Hoover.