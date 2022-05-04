Bailey on ballot for sheriff's race

Ken Bailey is on the ballot for Shelby County Sheriff.

Bailey began his career of protecting, defending, and serving when he joined the United States Air Force in 1987. He served as an Air Crew Member on the C-130's, C-5's and 707 aircraft in missions such as Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

He also served in homeland security missions, including the Joint Interagency Task Force South at Key West Naval Air Station, Florida where he worked with the DEA, FBI, CIA, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sergeant.

He served in Jefferson County for 15 years as a deputy sheriff and corporal and field training officer and received the Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award in 2017. He currently serves as an officer with the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Homeland Security with a concentration in Criminal Justice from Herzing University. He also earned an Associate of Science Degree in Law Enforcement from Jefferson State as well as an Associate of Science Degree in Aviation Operations & Management from the Community College of the Air Force.

Bailey said his number one goal is to keep every citizen of Shelby County safe and secure. He strongly believes in protecting the Second Amendment, supports constitutional carry, and is a member of Bama Carry and Gun Owners of America.

Another issue of importance to Bailey is drug trafficking and human trafficking along I-65. He plans to create a task force to stop these criminal activities. His agenda also includes bringing back the K-9 Unit to full operation, implementing the use of drones in lieu of helicopters, adjusting deputy schedules, and creating community outreach programs.

Bailey believes that every American citizen has the right to live one’s life without interference from the government if they do not violate or infringe upon the rights of others. He believes each person has the right to freedom of religion, freedom of speech and press, and freedom to assemble peacefully. He believes it is the right of citizens to bear arms for protection and to preserve freedom and that all citizens have the right to be secure in their homes and enjoy their property without the fear of being searched, seized, or violated without probable cause. He believes the accused should have a speedy, public, and fair trial. He believes in innocence until proven guilty and that deputies and police officers are here to protect and serve the citizens.

Born in Birmingham, Bailey has been married to Cindy Jett since 1985. They have lived in Shelby County for over 20 years and are members of Valleydale Church. They have three grown children and five grandchildren.