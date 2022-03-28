BCRFA hosting several spring events

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama has several events slated for April and May to raise funds to fund local breast cancer research in Birmingham and across the state.

CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off

Held at Cahaba Brewing Company in Avondale, the Spring CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 1-5 p.m. Guests can get a taste of Birmingham’s best backyard BBQ, while enjoying craft beer, live music, and activities for the kids. For tickets and more details, visit cahabaque.com.

Beth Bradner Davis, Executive Director, Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, said CahabaQue and other community events support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s mission of funding lifesaving breast cancer research locally at UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center and across the state at our six additional partner institutes.

Pink Palace Casino Night

The Pink Palace Casino Night will take place on Saturday, April 23, from 7-11 p.m. at Soirée in Hoover. Tickets includes food, drinks, live music, prizes, and $500 to bet on Vegas-style charity gaming. Also featured will be one-of-a-kind silent auction items and enter a chance to win a $2000 Diamonds Direct gift card. Tickets at more details can be found at PinkPalaceCasinoNight.com.

"Guests will enjoy an evening of Vegas-style fun and live music while fueling the BCRFA mission and giving hope to the many survivors and others touched by breast cancer,” Davis said.

The 11th Annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer event is for bowhunters and archers. This 3D archery tournament will be held at Cullman Archery Park on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. The competition will feature adult and youth classes at thiis family friendly event. More details and registration can be found at bow-up.org.