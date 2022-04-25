Beaulieu running for Shelby County Circuit Judge

Donna Beaulieu is running for Shelby County Circuit Judge in the May 24th Republican Primary.

“I have been an attorney for over 24 years, longer than any of the other candidates in the race," she said. "I would like to bring my extensive legal experience to work for the citizens of Shelby County. The courts have a large backlog of cases due to the growth of Shelby County, and my experience would allow me to help move those cases along.”

She has handled a wide variety of cases, both at the trial and appellate levels.

Beaulieu says she is a defender of the Constitution and that she believes in a strict interpretation of the Constitution - as intended by the Founding Fathers - and that she is a Conservative who supports the God-given rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

“I have a proven track record of defending our Constitution, including fighting for the Freedom of Speech and the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, among others," Beaulieu said. "Our country’s laws are based on the Constitution...when justice strays from this concept, the repercussions can be enormous.”

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Cumberland School of Law, Beaulieu said as a judge, she will always be conscious of the need for justice to be done, however difficult the circumstances.

"Justice should always be based on facts and evidence, the truth and the law," she said. "In domestic relations cases, it is paramount that both sides be given a fair turn.”

Beaulieu has been married for over 30 years and have lived in south Shelby County the same amount of time. She has one son who is a nurse anesthetist at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and his wife, Natallia have blessed her with her first grandchild.

For more information, please visit: beaulieuforjudge.com or dbforjudge.com