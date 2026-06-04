Becoming the story: How Dalton Jones is turning creativity into a calling

× Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea High School senior Dalton Jones discovered acting as a freshman and went on to play leading roles in “Elf: The Musical” and “Beauty and the Beast” while writing and directing two original one-act plays that both advanced to state competition. He will attend Auburn University this fall to study film and media studies.

On any given day, Dalton Jones might be sketching a superhero, rehearsing lines for a stage role or lifting weights alongside his father — but no matter the setting, the Chelsea High School senior is driven by the same goal: to keep growing.

For 17-year-old Dalton, creativity is not confined to one passion. It shows up in everything he does, from acting and writing to illustration and film. What began as a search for direction has turned into something much bigger: a pursuit of purpose.

“I had all this creative energy when I was younger,” Jones said. “I just didn’t know where to put it. Once I found acting, everything kind of clicked. It turned into this whole journey of figuring out who I am.”

A CREATIVE LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS

Jones doesn’t see creativity as something you simply practice — it’s something you build, layer by layer, across different experiences.

“My main hobbies include working out and drawing,” he said. “I love illustrating, especially comic book styles. Superheroes are definitely my forte, but I also like experimenting with abstract and even psychedelic art.”

While many young artists focus on mastering a single medium, Jones has taken a broader approach. He’s experimented with paint and mixed media but continues to return to pencil and ink, drawn to the control and precision they offer. More importantly, he’s learned that each creative discipline strengthens the others.

“Once you learn one form of art, it helps you learn others,” he said. “Even something like working out taught me discipline. I took that same mindset and applied it to illustration, then to acting. Everything connects.”

That belief — that growth in one area fuels growth in another — has shaped not only his creative work but his outlook on life.

STRENGTH ON AND OFF THE STAGE

Expand Photo by David Leong Chelsea High School senior Dalton Jones is a National Honor Society member who scored above 30 on the ACT and has expanded his performance experience beyond Chelsea High through community theater at Homewood Theatre, short films and a commercial for WBRC Fox 6.

Long before the stage lights, there was the pool — and later, the gym.

Jones spent years swimming before transitioning to weightlifting, where he discovered both a new challenge and a deeper sense of self. Training alongside his father, Russell Jones, the two have built a routine that’s lasted nearly four years.

“It’s been such a great bonding experience,” he said. “When I was younger, I didn’t really think about improving myself. I was just content. But working out showed me that I had more potential than I realized.”

That realization didn’t stay in the gym. It carried over into his creative life, reinforcing a mindset centered on growth and discipline.

“I really have to thank my dad for that,” Jones added. “He helped me discover things about myself I didn’t even know were there.”

His mother, Maree Jones, has been just as influential, offering encouragement and support as he explored a wide range of interests.

“They’ve always been there for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

Jones is just as focused on his academic pursuits. He has participated in the Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, scored above 30 on the ACT, is a member of the National Honor Society and takes several AP courses.

FINDING HIS VOICE IN THEATER

Jones’ introduction to acting came during his freshman year at Chelsea High School — almost on a whim.

After watching a school production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” he decided to audition for the spring play, “Peter and the Starcatcher.” He landed the role of Boy, the character who becomes Peter Pan.

“I didn’t look back after that,” he said. “I just loved it.”

What started as curiosity quickly became commitment. Jones immersed himself in the theater program, learning from mentors like former Chelsea theater director Katie Alder and continuing under current director Francie Pender.

“I soaked in everything I could,” he said. “I learned so much from the people around me.”

Over time, he took on increasingly prominent roles, showcasing both his range and his stage presence. He brought energy and heart to Buddy in “Elf: The Musical” and embraced theatrical boldness as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast.”

“Gaston was one of my favorites,” he said. “That kind of character is just so much fun to play.”

Though he admits singing isn’t his strongest area, Jones has learned how to lean into performance.

“You’d be surprised how much you can get away with by just having such a character,” he said.

But for Jones, acting goes beyond performance.

“What really drew me in was the control you have,” he said. “You get to shape a character, shape a story. It’s such a powerful experience.”

BEYOND THE SPOTLIGHT

While Jones thrives on stage, some of his most meaningful work has happened behind the scenes.

As a writer and director, he has created original one-act plays that have earned recognition at the state level through the Trumbauer Festival. Both of his written works advanced to state competition — an accomplishment that speaks to both creativity and discipline.

One of those pieces, “Discussions with the Dastardly,” explores the perspective of a villain attempting to justify his actions to the public.

“It’s about a villain trying to convince people he’s actually in the right,” Jones said. “It flips the typical narrative.”

Another, “The Troubling Parallels of a Wizard,” takes a more introspective approach, blending humor with deeper themes about creative struggle.

“It was kind of a reflection of what I was going through at the time,” he said. “It starts off funny, but then it becomes more serious.”

Directing those works offered a new kind of challenge — and a new level of creative control.

“I love directing,” he said. “Being able to shape every part of a production — it’s just such a rewarding process.”

EXPANDING HIS REACH

Jones has also begun exploring opportunities beyond his school.

He performed alongside his parents Russell and Maree in a production of “The Butler Did It” at Homewood Theatre, gaining experience in a community theater setting. He’s also appeared in locally directed short films and filmed a commercial for WBRC Fox 6, broadening his understanding of performance across different formats.

“It’s been really cool to see the differences between theater and film,” he said. “They’re similar but also completely different in how you approach them.”

Though he’s still early in his career, these experiences have helped him begin to envision a future that blends multiple creative paths.

THE NEXT CHAPTER

This fall, Jones will attend Auburn University, where he plans to major in film and media studies. But rather than committing to a single direction, he’s approaching college as an opportunity to explore.

“I’m going to try a bunch of different things,” he said. “Film, acting, illustration — just see where it takes me.”

That openness extends to his long-term plans — or lack thereof.

“I intentionally don’t know where I see myself in 10 years,” Jones said. “There are so many possibilities. If the next 10 years are anything like the last four, who knows where I’ll end up?”

What remains constant is his desire to keep creating.

“I just want to keep doing what I love and sharing it with people,” he said.

A MESSAGE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION

Despite his accomplishments, Jones speaks with humility — and a clear desire to encourage others to take chances.

His advice for incoming freshmen is simple: “Try everything you can,” he said. “Don’t worry about being judged. People aren’t paying as much attention as you think.”

More than anything, he emphasizes action.

“You’ve just got to do stuff,” he said. “Get involved. Try new things. You might discover something about yourself you never knew.”

LIVING THE GIFT

At the center of Jones’ story is a sense of gratitude — one that shapes both his perspective and his goals.

“I’ve been given so many opportunities,” he said. “I don’t take that for granted.”

Guided by his faith and supported by his family, he sees his talents not as personal achievements but as gifts with purpose.

“I just want to use what I’ve been given to do something meaningful,” he said.

And if his journey so far is any indication, Dalton Jones isn’t just preparing for the future. He’s already creating it — one role, one sketch and one story at a time.