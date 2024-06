We asked 280 Living readers their favorite place to get chicken fingers along the U.S. 280 corridor.

Here are the restaurants with the top responses:

Super Chix : 5357 U.S. 280, Suite 102

: 5357 U.S. 280, Suite 102 Guthrie’s : 4629 U.S. 280

: 4629 U.S. 280 Milo’s : 1210 Inverness Highland Drive

: 1210 Inverness Highland Drive Publix Deli: locations in Greystone, Lee Branch and Chelsea

Other votes included: Chick-fil-A, Station 31 Kitchen (Chelsea), Black Market Bar & Grill (the Colonnade) and Zaxby’s (Lee Branch).