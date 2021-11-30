Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents E.L.V.E.S. 2.0

Written by Birmingham playwright Sina Skates and directed by Alex Ungerman, this year's program features two elves using new technology, unique experiences, and Christmas Magic.

The performance is equal parts story and activity. Up to 10 kids at a time will go on a treasure hunt around their own homes. With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in secret locations.

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

Performances run through December 24. Show times vary, and performances last 50 minutes.

December 2nd - 5th :: $25 per screen/connected device

December 9th - 12th :: $30 per screen/connected device

December 16th - 19th :: $35 per screen/connected device

December 22nd - 24th : $40 per screen/connected device

Tickets and information can be found at www.bct123.org/north-pole.