Get to know: Briarwood alum, sports management major Jolee Giadrosich

× Expand Jolee Giadrosich at the AHSAA Basketball State Finals in March 2026. Photo courtesy of Paige Taylor. Jolee Giadrosich Photo courtesy of Paige Taylor.

Jolee Giadrosich is a 2023 graduate of Briarwood Christian School and a current sports management major at the University of Alabama. She played volleyball at Briarwood and finished with more than 1,000 career assists. She is currently an intern with Knight Eady and can be seen behind the scenes at many of the events the company hosts.

Q: What internships or outside work experiences have you had the last few years?

A: Over the past few years, I’ve tried to get involved in as many areas of the sports industry as possible. I currently serve as an intern with the Alabama A-Club, where I help manage memberships, events and alumni engagement initiatives for former Alabama athletes. I have the honor of escorting Alabama honorary gameday captains on the field for home games. I’ve also worked with the Roll Tide Rally Crew, helping with fan engagement and promotions during Alabama baseball games. Outside of campus, I’ve worked at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the past few years in hospitality roles, which gave me the chance to experience a world-class sporting event from the operations side. Earlier on, I volunteered at the Nick Saban Football Camp, helping with camp operations for over 1,000 young athletes. All of those experiences helped build my interest in event operations and led me to my current internship with Knight Eady.

Q: How did you get involved with Knight Eady, and what’s your official role with them this semester?

A: I first learned about Knight Eady through LinkedIn and started volunteering at some of the events they were running. After seeing how professional and organized their operations were, I knew it was something I wanted to learn more about. While I was working the SEC Championship, I asked someone on their team about internship opportunities and learned they had a spring internship available. I applied and was fortunate enough to join their team this semester as an event operations intern.

Q: What all kinds of things have you gotten to be part of with Knight Eady? What’s been your favorite event so far?

A: Through Knight Eady I’ve been able to work a variety of events both in person and behind the scenes. In person, I’ve worked at the AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championships, Birmingham Corporate Challenge, FanFare at the SEC Championship, the AHSAA Basketball State Finals and the Conference USA Basketball Championships. In the office, I’ve also helped with planning and logistics for events like the American Conference Championships and Elevate the Stage in Huntsville. My favorite part has been seeing how all the planning comes together once the event actually begins and fans, athletes and families get to experience it.

Q: When it comes to putting on events, particularly sporting events, there is quite a bit that goes on behind the scenes that no one ever sees. Give us a look behind the curtain. What are some things that stood out to you that you learned to make an event happen?

A: I grew up playing sports and loved going to tournaments in gyms and on fields, but once I stopped playing, I became really interested in the behind-the-scenes side of those events. That’s what led me toward event operations. One thing that has stood out to me is how many moving parts go into making an event successful. Everything from sponsorship activations to signage, scheduling, volunteer coordination and event setup has to come together perfectly. It also involves long hours and a lot of preparation before the first fan even walks through the doors. One piece of advice I’ve learned and carried with me is that no task is too small or too big. Everyone on an event team plays an important role, and job titles don’t mean you’re above doing the hands-on work that makes everything happen. I have witnessed Greg Byrne, Alabama’s athletic director, picking up trash when I have been working an event.

Q: Is there something specific you hope to be doing as you get your post-school career started? Is there a dream job on the horizon?

A: I would love to work in event or game-day operations for a college team, a professional team or a sport management agency. I really enjoy the fast-paced environment of game days and being part of the team that creates the experience fans see when they walk into a stadium or arena.