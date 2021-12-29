Briarwood Presbyterian founding pastor passes away

Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s founding pastor, Dr. Frank M. Barker, Jr. passed away on Dec. 27, 2021 at the age of 89.

It was the summer of 1960 when Barker agreed to help the Birmingham Presbytery begin a church in Cahaba Heights. He was the founding Pastor of Briarwood Presbyterian Church from its beginning with its first service in a storefront in the Cahaba Heights Shopping Center on June 5, 1960.

Barker would go on to serve as a pastor, shepherd, preacher and leader for the next 40 years. Upon his retirement from the pulpit in October 1998, Harry L. Reeder III took over as the new Senior Pastor in May 1999. Barker continued to serve as Pastor Emeritus for the last 23 years.

A press release from Briarwood Presbyterian Church said that “Barker’s faithfulness, humility and visionary leadership will be missed, not only at Briarwood and the Presbyterian Church in America where he was vitally involved as a founding leader, but also in Christ’s Church throughout the world.”

In addition to an incredible legacy, he leaves behind his wife Barbara, along with children, daughter Anita and her husband Billy Barnes, daughter Peggy and her husband Tim Townes and son, Frank M. Barker III, his wife Pam, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The press release stated that the Briarwood Presbyterian Church family invites others to join them in giving praise to God for Dr. Barker, who was not only a leader throughout Christ’s Church and a founding leader of the PCA but most important of all, was a Godly husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a faithful Pastor with a servant’s heart.

Arrangements are being made by the family and will be announced but will include a Remembrance Service celebrating God’s glorious blessings through Dr. Barker’s life and ministry.