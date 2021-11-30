Briarwood Presbyterian to host Advent events

Briarwood Presbyterian Church is hosting several events in the month of December to celebrate the Advent season.

December 8–10: Walk Through Nativity. Held from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. for three evenings, the congregation will stage their annual walk through nativity at the church campus. Hundreds of church members participate in the 12 scenes depicting the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus. Live animals are also a part of the event.

December 12: "Light Eternal" presented by the Briarwood Ballet at 6 p.m. Celebrating the Eternal Light of God that has come into our world.

December 19: “Hallelujah! A Briarwood Christmas in Living Portraits.” Presented by the Briarwood Music and Drama Ministries at 6 p.m. Featuring the Briarwood Sanctuary Choir, orchestra, drama and ballet, the program will include favorite Christmas hymns and classic carols all narrated from the perspective of the Apostle Paul.

December 24: Christmas Eve Services. Family Candlelight Services will be held at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with music of the season and the Christmas story as related in the Scriptures. A more intimate Candlelight Communion service is set for 11 p.m.

For more information on these and more events, visit briarwood.org/advent.