Briarwood student Addison Shoemaker wins Miss Alabama's Teen 2025

× Expand Photo from MIss Alabama Organization Facebook page Addison Shoemaker was named Miss Alabama's Teen 2025 at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center in Alabaster, Alabama, on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Addison Shoemaker, a sophomore at Briarwood Christian School and Vestavia Hills resident, on Sunday was named Miss Alabama’s Teen 2025.

Shoemaker, who was competing as Miss Historic Springville’s Teen, beat out 38 other teens from across the state at the competition at the Thompson High School Performing Arts Center in Alabaster.

Each of the contestants were interviewed by the judges and competed in talent, evening gown and fitness competitions. Judges also considered their community service initiatives. Shoemaker performed a dance for her talent. Preliminaries were held Saturday, and the finals were at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Shoemaker’s community service initiative is called Cheering on Children’s, which is the name of a nonprofit she created to support child life programs at children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Shoemaker at age 4 suffered a post-obstructive pulmonary edema after having her tonsils removed. Her airway collapsed, and her skin turned blue, and she was rushed by ambulance to Children’s of Alabama hospital, where she was put into a medically induced coma and intubated to keep her breathing, according to the story she tells on her nonprofit’s website.

She didn’t wake up for a week, but when she did, she was greeted by a collection of teddy bears, blankets, toys and thoughtful notes that she said helped ease her mind during a state of confusion and disorientation.

That experience gave her a special appreciation for the physicians, specialists and staff at Children’s of Alabama hospital who helped her and motivated her to create her nonprofit, she said. The nonprofit seeks to offer support and financial assistance to hospitalized children and advocate to meet the immediate needs of their families through a partnership with the Ronald McDonald House.

Others who made the top five in the Miss Alabama’s Teen 2025 competition were first runner-up Charlee Reid (a junior at Helena High School who was competing as Miss Iron City’s Teen), second runner-up Katherine Grigsby (a freshman at the University of Alabama competing as Miss Hamilton’s Teen), third runner-up Maddie Rasco (a junior at Pelham High School competing as Miss Shelby County’s Teen) and fourth runner-up Britain Fuller (a sophomore from Satsuma High School was competing as an at-large contestant).

Shoemaker now will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Teen competition.