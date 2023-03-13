Briarwood student Elaina Burt crowned 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen

× Expand Photo courtesy of Elaina Burt Hailey Adams, the 2022 Miss Alabama's Teen, crowns Elaina Burt, a resident of the Riverchase community in Hoover, Alabama, as the 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Briarwood Christian School student Elaina Burt on Sunday was crowned the 2023 Miss Alabama’s Teen from among 38 contestants from across the state.

Burt, a 17-year-old junior at Briarwood Christian School and resident of Hoover's Riverchase community, was competing as Miss Jefferson County’s Teen and now will move on to represent Alabama in the Miss America’s Teen competition in August.

“I’m so excited,” she said Monday night. “I’m still on cloud nine. I woke up this morning so happy. I just feel so content.”

The Miss Alabama’s Teen competition was held at Thompson High School’s performing arts center. Burt won her talent preliminary, performing ballet en pointe to a medley from the “Oklahoma” Broadway musical. She also won her evening wear and on-stage question preliminary and the community service award for her social impact initiative, which she calls “Charley’s Chance.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Victor James Photography the 2023 Miss Jefferson County Elaina Burt performed ballet en pointe to a medley of songs from the "Oklahoma:" Broadway musical at the 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen competition at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama, on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

For six years, Burt has watched her cousin, Charlie Wilson, battle epilepsy caused by a gene mutation called SMC1A.

Charlie is nonverbal, stays in a chair all day long and is fed through a tube. She’s on medication for epilepsy, but if she didn’t have the medication, she would continuously have seizures all day, Burt said.

Burt started a nonprofit called Charlie’s Chance and now works to raise awareness about epilepsy, advocate for people suffering from it and raise money to enrich their lives.

Photo courtesy of Elaina Burt Elaina Burt stands beside her 6-year-old cousin Charlie Wilson. Burt started the nonprofit Charlie’s Chance to raise awareness for epilepsy.

She took it upon herself to organize a fundraising gala for Epilepsy Foundation Alabama this past November. The gala, Wings of Hope, drew about 200 people and raised more than $32,000.

She also has served as an ambassador for the Epilepsy Foundation, helping with other events and encouraging family and friends to support seizure training so more people will know how to respond and help people when seizures occur.

Now, she’s excited that her title as Miss Alabama’s Teen will give her a better platform to extend her efforts, she said. Her goal is to obtain funding to get teachers in schools certified in seizure first aid in every school district in the state, she said.

For winning the Miss Alabama’s Teen title, Burt was offered a four-year full-tuition scholarship to multiple universities across the state. She plans to take advantage of the scholarship from Auburn University, where she wants to study aviation and later become a commercial airline pilot for Delta.

She flies with Over the Mountain Aviation at the Shelby County Airport and already has completed her first solo flight, first cross-country solo flight and first night flight.

Burt, the daughter of Zane Burt and Eric and Kalika Gibbons, also received another $7,500 scholarship from Deborah Wiggins, The Clothes Tree by Deborah for winning Miss Alabama’s Teen and came into the state competition with more than $25,000 in other scholarships from previous competitions.

Others in the top five for Miss Alabama’s Teen were first runner-up Anna Bella Foster, second runner-up Dru Bramblett, third runner-up Carson Grace Champion and fourth runner-up Christina Norman.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ashlee Elliott The top five winners in the 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen competition were, from left, third runner-up Carson Grace Champion, first runner-up Anna Bella Foster, 2023 Miss Alabama's Teen Elaina Burt, second runner-up Bru Bramblett and fourth runner-up Christina Norman.

Others in the top 10 contestants were Caelyn Dolar, Evie Smith, Ali Mims, Reagan Hanson and Abigail Wideman.

