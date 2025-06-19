Brookwood Hospital seeks new volunteers

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Linda Zander has volunteered at the hospital for three years. Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital offers volunteer opportunities to college students and adults from around the Birmingham-metro area.

As Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital begins a new chapter under Orlando Health, the changes aren’t just behind the scenes — the hospital is calling for more volunteers to bring fresh energy to its halls.

Brookwood already has a strong volunteer team made up of adults and college students, but leaders say they’re looking to expand the adult roster to ensure full support across departments.

Volunteers assist patients, staff and visitors throughout the hospital — greeting guests at the information desk, giving directions, delivering mail, managing the gift shop and more.

One of those volunteers is Linda Zander, a longtime Oak Mountain resident, who has been with the hospital for three years. Though she initially hoped to work with infants, her path took an unexpected — and fulfilling — turn.

“When I interviewed my goal was to rock babies, but after COVID, things changed, and I knew I had to kind of earn my stripes and show my value to the group. But the gift shop was so much fun, so it was like, okay, just worked out fine. I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Zander said.

Zander quickly found that her new role in the gift shop brought more than retail duties — it provided a sense of

purpose and joy in a high-stress environment.

“I think it’s a happy spot. There’s not sadness. You know, there’s a lot of sadness in the hospital, and we’ve all experienced that, but there’s not sadness where I’m working. It’s a happy time,” she said.

For Zander, the social connections are just as rewarding as the service.

“To me, it’s the friendships and knowing that I’m helping somebody,” she said.

She credits the tight-knit group of volunteers and the guidance of Volunteer Services and Gift Shop Manager Shelby Jacobs for creating a supportive, efficient environment.

“She’s juggling a lot of things, and I think that she really kind of counts on us as an extension of her ability to get a lot of things done,” Zander said.

Zander has also witnessed firsthand the transformation of the hospital under its new ownership — something that’s been energizing for both staff and volunteers.

“Just in a few short months, we’ve seen some dramatic improvements. Because truly, we weren’t on the greatest path with the other owners. And so now everybody’s really… it’s just been a morale booster,” Jacobs said.

And while the gift shop provides needed items and light-hearted browsing, it also serves as a refuge for many.

“The employees come in there to get away from that stress, and they’re just doing a little retail therapy. Some of them just want to walk around. Families … come in while their husbands are having surgery, and they just need to get away, because they’re just on edge,” Jacobs said.

Whether it’s restocking shelves or offering a smile to someone in need of a break, Zander sees the work as a meaningful way to give back to a place that serves so many.

To learn more about volunteering at Baptist Health Brookwood Hospital , visit baptisthealthal.com/about-us/volunteer.