Chamber hosts 8th annual Montgomery drive-in

Photo courtesy of the Shelby County Chamber Attendees at the 8th annual Montgomery drive in

Shelby County stakeholders spent Feb. 9 hearing from top state officials as part of the 8th annual Montgomery Drive-In program coordinated by the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs Work Group.

This year’s Drive-In was co-hosted by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and 58, INC, Shelby County’s Economic Development Corporation.

Around 40 participants “drove- in” to Montgomery for a luncheon at Central Restaurant with the Shelby County legislative delegation including State Senator Dan Roberts, State Senator April Weaver, State Representative Arnold Mooney, State Representative Corley Ellis, State Representative Russell Bedsole and State Representative Corley Ellis. In addition, former Shelby County legislator – and current Director of Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – Cam Ward joined the group as well.

During the luncheon, Director Ward spoke to the recidivism rates across the State as well as workforce needs being impacted by treating and getting those charged back to work. Members of the Shelby County Legislative delegation then shared their perspectives on both the recently completed special session and the current regular legislative session.

Following the luncheon meeting, the group then moved to The Business Center of Alabama and were joined by Will Ainsworth, Lt. Governor, State of Alabama; Ted Clem, Director of Business Recruitment and Retention, Alabama Department of Commerce; Fitzgerald Washington, Secretary, Alabama Department of Labor; Bill Poole, Director, Alabama Department of Finance and John Cooper, Director, Alabama Department of Transportation for issues briefings on their respective agencies.

The 8th annual drive-In concluded with a “Leadership Reception” at The Capital City Club in Montgomery hosted by the Business Council of Alabama and Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama. This event allowed all the participants more opportunities to interact with other elected officials – including Governor Kay Ivey – Cabinet members and other statewide agency leaders.