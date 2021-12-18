Chelsea Christmas parade draws huge crowd

Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle Leah Ingram Eagle

The rain held out and it was an unseasonably warm day for the annual Christmas parade held on Saturday, Dec. 18.

There were dozens of floats, holiday tunes from the Chelsea High School band and Santa and Mrs. Claus provided plenty of entertainment. Crowds lined the parade route, that began at Chelsea Middle School and ended at the Winn Dixie shopping center.

Here are the photos captured by 280 Living.