Chelsea Community Center to host first fall craft fair

Jane Ann Muller said the idea for a fall craft fair is something she has been wanting to do for the Chelsea community for several years, but never chose a date and planned it.

Mueller, who is the activities director at the Chelsea Community center, decided 2022 would be the year.

“I had picked the 15th of October, not knowing it was that day of the Mt Laurel Fall Festival, so I bumped it to the 29th and basically started a call for vendors,” she said.

Mueller said she soon began receiving responses from those interested in taking part in the event.

Her original plan was to host it in the community center’s dining room, and if there was overflow, it would extend into the activity room. Operations Director of Parks & Rec Mark Glausier told her if there were enough vendors, he would close the gym that day to have it all in the same location.

Mueller said so far there have been 19 vendors to sign up to participate, so the event will be held in the gym.

“This is an indoor event,” Mueller said. “We wanted to start taking baby steps cause we are going to be running on the fly.

Vendors will be selling items including handmade candles, soaps, jewelry, clothing and more.

Mueller said she can have up to 25 or 27 vendors, and those interested need to register by Oct. 15. A 10x10 space in the gym is $20 and will include a table and two chairs.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and vendors can arrive as early as 7 a.m. to set up.

Mueller is also planning to have several food trucks, including a coffee truck and lunch foods including barbecue and chicken.

“We have got a variety of vendors so far, and I think we’ll have a really good turnout,” Mueller said.

The festival also coincides with the Bikes4Kids Rodeo weekend and she believes there will be a lot of people out and about in Chelsea.

“With it being inside, we don't have to worry about if it rains,” she said. “People can prepare their product and bring it and know it's a go. It should be fun!”

To register as a vendor, call 205-677-2052 or email Jane Ann Mueller at jmueller@cityofchelsea.com.