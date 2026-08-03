Chelsea Public Library gears up for busy August

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Chelsea Public Library. Staff photo.

Summer isn't over yet at the Chelsea Public Library, which has packed its August calendar with something for just about every age group. From toddler story times to teen tournaments to a used book sale that's become a community tradition, there's plenty of reason to stop by the library or the Chelsea Community Center this month. Here's a full rundown of what's on tap.

Teens ages 12-18 won't want to miss the Read.Play.Create UNO Tournament on Aug. 25. The event promises friendly competition, pizza and prizes for those willing to shuffle, match and survive a few Draw Fours along the way.