Chelsea Public Library gears up for busy August

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Photo by Erin Nelson
The Chelsea Public Library. Staff photo.
Summer isn't over yet at the Chelsea Public Library, which has packed its August calendar with something for just about every age group. From toddler story times to teen tournaments to a used book sale that's become a community tradition, there's plenty of reason to stop by the library or the Chelsea Community Center this month. Here's a full rundown of what's on tap.
Teens ages 12-18 won't want to miss the Read.Play.Create UNO Tournament on Aug. 25. The event promises friendly competition, pizza and prizes for those willing to shuffle, match and survive a few Draw Fours along the way.
- Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26: Tot Time at the Chelsea Community Center, 10:30 a.m.
- Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27: Musical Munchkins, presented by Heartstrings Creative Company, at the Chelsea Community Center, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
- Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28: Bring Your Own Craft, 1 p.m.
- Aug. 8: Lego Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aug. 8: Super Saturday Story Time (K-4th grade), 10 a.m.
- Aug. 8: Friends of the Chelsea Library Used Book Sale, at the Chelsea Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Aug. 13: 2nd Chapter Book Club, discussing "Wild Dark Shore" by Charlotte McConaghy, 11:30 a.m.
- Aug. 15: Pokémon Trading Club, 10-11 a.m.
- Aug. 15: Chess Club, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Aug. 22: K.Z.T. STEAM Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Aug. 25: Read.Play.Create Teen Programming: UNO Tournament, 5-6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 25: Senior Adult Presentation by Provident Law Firm, 1-2 p.m.