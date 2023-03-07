Chelsea Youth Dance completes first basketball season

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tamika Logan Reynolds

The first ever youth dance team for the City of Chelsea made its debut this winter for the 2022-23 basketball season.

The Chelsea Youth Dance (CYD) team consisted of five girls in second to fourth grades. It provided an opportunity for young dancers to participate in a variety of dance genres. Classes included instruction in steps, technique, and dance retention.

Tamika Reynolds served as the team's dance coach and said the team was created to provide options for young girls in the area and is history in the making.

"Dancing is a great form of exercise," Reynolds said. "A love of dance can help motivate girls to stay active as they grow into adults. Dancing can increase flexibility, range of motion, physical strength, and stamina. Chelsea Youth Dance (CYD) strives to create a positive environment, in which each dancer can actively participate and thrive."

Dancers practiced once a week during basketball season. They also attended a three-day dance camp hosted by Reynolds and the Chelsea High School Stingettes. The team performed during halftime at Chelsea Basketball Games and performed sideline chants.

Registration for 23-24 season will begins soon, and dancers in 2nd through 6th grades are eligible to participate.

For more information, contact Reynolds at chelseayouthdance@gmail.com or visit chelseaparkandec.com.