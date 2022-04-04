Coffee for a cause

The Learning Tree, a nonprofit organization that provides educational and residential services for children and adolescents with developmental disabilities, including autism, has partnered with multiple coffee shops across the state. To raise awareness for autism, for the entire month of April, each participating coffee shop has designed a unique “blue drink.” The drinks will be offered for the entire month and a portion of the proceeds will go directly to The Learning Tree.

Participating coffee shop locations in the area include East 59 Cafe at Lee Branch and the Hoover Library, along with Caveat Coffee on Linden Ave. in Homewood.

The Learning Tree serves more than 700 children across the state. Seven schools and four clinics are located in the north, central, and southern regions of Alabama, including a clinic in Greystone. For more information or to discover ways you can help, text TLT to 474747 or visit our website at www.learning-tree.org.

Look for an upcoming story on The Learning Tree's Greystone clinic in an upcoming issue of 280 Living.