Metro Roundup: Cornhole competition coming to Homewood

The Homewood Athletic Foundation’s annual Cornapalooza fundraiser will be back at Pizzeria GM this year in Patriot Park on Sunday, April 24.

Participants will be able to play at least three cornhole matches, enjoy refreshments and whiffle games, said Jeremy Bernstein, member and immediate past president of Homewood Athletic Foundation.

Proceeds from Cornapalooza will go towards the Homewood Athletic Foundation, Bernstein said.

Bernstein said the format for the fundraiser will be a little different this year. Instead of playing cornhole matches in the Pizzeria GM lot, the games will be held at Patriot Park to make the event more family friendly.

The foundation will host Wiffle Ball games for children and will likely do the same for adults, he said.

The Pizzeria GM lot will be used as an “entertainment” spot for adults, he said.

“We doubled in size last year,” Bernstein said. “I don’t know if we’re going to double in size again but we’re expecting a very large turnout.”

Bandwagon Sports will once again be the title sponsor for the event, Bernstein said. They will also have a sales tent with sports gear, he said.

Homewood Athletic Foundation recently introduced a club function for the organization, he said. As a result, there will be a membership tent for members, Bernstein said.

The foundation will also have gear and refreshments for sale as well, he said.

“In addition to the Cornhole Tournament, which is always great, we’re looking forward to having more of an engaged community event this year,” Bernstein said.

Spectators are admitted for free, he said. There are multiple levels of sponsorship for team registration, he said, with base level admission for teams being $400 and other levels of corporate sponsorship.

Registration starts at noon with the event starting at 1 p.m.

Cornapalooza

WHERE: Pizzeria GM in Patriot Park

WHEN: Sunday, April 24, 1 p.m.

COST: Admission is free; team registration is available starting at $400

