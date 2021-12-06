CVFD Annual Santa Tour set for Dec. 18

× Expand Photo by Jeff Thompson. 1212 Cahaba Valley Fire Santa Santa will visit routes in the Cahaba Valley Fire Department district this month.

Cahaba Valley Fire Department will hold be have their annual Santa tour to local neighborhoods on Saturday, Dec. 18. All times and locations are subject to change due to emergency calls and/or inclement weather conditions. Any changes will be updated on our Facebook page, facebook.com/cvfemrd.

Route 1:

8 a.m. Kenley Way

8:20 a.m. The Avenues of Inverness Rental Info Center

8:30 a.m. The Avenues of Inverness Mail Boxes

8:40 a.m. Cahaba Beach Road

8:55 a.m. Beach Circle

9 a.m. Edenton Street/Portabella Road

9:20 a.m. Lenox Lane / Lenox Drive

9:30 a.m. The Abbey at Inverness Clubhouse

9:45 a.m. Eagle Ridge Lane (The Hills of Brook Highland)

9:55 a.m. Eagle Ridge Drive (Eagle Ridge Apartments)

10:05 a.m. Eagle Ridge Drive (Eagle Ridge Townes)

10:15 a.m. Meadow Drive (Club House)

10:25 a.m. Brook Highland Lane (Mail Station)

10:35 a.m. Stone Brook (All Streets)

10:50 a.m. Magnolia Place

10:50 a.m. Calumet Drive

11:15 a.m. The Retreat at Greystone

12:20 p.m. Brook Highland (All Streets)

2 p.m. The Narrows (All Streets)

3:35 p.m. Forest Parks (280)

Route 2:

8 a.m. Turtle Lake Apartments

8:15 a.m. The Point at Oak Mountain Apartments

8:30 a.m. Eagle Point

9:30 a.m. Griffin Park

9:35 a.m. Highland Lakes

2 p.m. Aaronvale Circle

2:15 p.m. Villa Belvedere/Belvedere Cove

2:35 p.m. Regent Park

2:50 p.m. Highland Village Trail / Kellum Grove

3:15 p.m. Mt Laurel (Mt Laurel Ave. / Olmsted St.)

3:55 p.m.Mt. Laurel Park

4:10 p.m. Old Dunnavant Valley Road

4:25 p.m. Dunnavant Place/Birch Creek II

4:45 p.m. Birch Creek