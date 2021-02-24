CVFD promotes Wilks to fire chief

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cahaba Valley Fire Department. Emergency vehicles are parked in front of the Cahaba Valley Fire Department station at the Narrows.

The Board of the Cahaba Valley Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue District is recently announced the promotion of Battalion Chief Buddy Wilks to Fire Chief.

Chief Wilks’ career covers 30 years, beginning with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service in 1991.

After over 26 years and attaining the rank of Assistant Chief of Operations, Chief Wilks retired from BFRS. He then joined Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR at that time as a Battalion Chief.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and is a Graduate of the Executive Fire Officer Program from the National Fire Academy.

He holds the Chief Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence and is also an EMT Paramedic.

The Department is looking forward to many years of Chief Wilks’ leadership and guidance as it moves forward with its service to the community.

Submitted by Grant Wilkinson.